23-year-old's death being investigated as a possible drive-by shooting

On July 5 at approximately 2 a.m., Law Enforcement from the Lexington Police Department, Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol responded to an anonymous report of possible gun shots in the 800 block of W 9th in Lexington, Nebraska. Law enforcement did not locate any activity as reported in the 800 block at that time.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At approximately 3:10 a.m., Medical Rescue was dispatched to 800 W. 9th for an unresponsive male laying on the ground. This male subject, 23 year old Marcus S. Keyser, was pronounced deceased at that time. This case is being investigated as a possible drive-by shooting. The Lexington Police Department is investigating this case with the assistance of South Central Area Law Enforcement Services resources.

The public is requested to check any surveillance equipment they may have on their property, particularly between the times of 1:30 am and 3:00 am. If you have any information related to this case, please contact the Lexington Police Department at (308) 324-2317.