23-year-old Lexington male killed in early Tuesday shooting identified

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Police Department has identified Marcus S. Keyser, 23, as the individual who was killed during an early morning shooting.

A search of electronic court records indicates Keyser's mailing address as rural Pleasanton. However, previous court records list his address as Kearney.​

The death occurred during the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 6 in the 800 block of W. 9th St. in Lexington. The incident was reported at 3:11 a.m., according to police logs.

According to court documents from Buffalo County, Keyser was set to appear in Buffalo County District Court for a pre-trial hearing regarding three first degree sexual assault charges on July 6 at 1:30 p.m.

If anyone has information related to this case, contact the Lexington Police Department at 308-324-2317.