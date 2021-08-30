225 new cases of COVID-19 reported, risk dial jumps back up to elevated level

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, COVID-19 cases statewide are up 4,953 from the prior week and hospitalizations are up by 37 from the prior week.

DHHS reported, 2,957 variants of concern were identified among Nebraska residents, up 167 from the prior week.

In the past week, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reinstated its indoor mask mandate due to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases. The department was able to do so due to a quirk in the law, as the department was founded before the statewide system of local health departments was founded across the state.

Governor Pete Ricketts recently denied the Douglas County health director’s request to reinstate a mask mandate.

“Governor Ricketts and DHHS have not supported a mask mandate and continue to encourage Nebraskans to exercise personal responsibility when it comes to masking and vaccination,” a DHHS letter stated.