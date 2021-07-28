21 new Lexington Public School teachers welcomed to the community

LEXINGTON — It’s an annual tradition in Lexington to welcome those new teachers who have joined Lexington Public Schools and will be shortly starting a new school year. The Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce sponsors it, and the local businesses support the new teacher luncheon.

There were 21 new teachers who were welcomed to Lexington; many are new to the field of education, while others have experience from one year to over 20. Two of the teachers joined the district in the middle of the 2020 school year, but also took part in the event with the brand new staff members.