21 new Lexington Public School teachers welcomed to the community

LEXINGTON — It’s an annual tradition in Lexington to welcome those new teachers who have joined Lexington Public Schools and will be shortly starting a new school year. The Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce sponsors it, and the local businesses support the new teacher luncheon.
There were 21 new teachers who were welcomed to Lexington; many are new to the field of education, while others have experience from one year to over 20. Two of the teachers joined the district in the middle of the 2020 school year, but also took part in the event with the brand new staff members.
The new teachers include,
- District: Annie Fish, School Psychologist; Emma Sinnett, School Psychologist and Hilary Klammer, School Psychologist.
- Bryan Elementary: Kelsey Smith, 4th and 5th grade and Jessica Moran, Kindergarten and 1st grade English.
- Morton Elementary: Courtney Shundoff, Kindergarten and Madison McMillan, 1st grade.
- Pershing Elementary: Malarie Jindra, 4th grade; Jordan Fuehrer, 5th grade and Briana Orellana, 5th grade.
- Sandoz Elementary: Whitley Straka, 2nd grade and Chloe Szymanski, SPED.
- Lexington Middle School: Terrance Warner, PE; Jose Monrroy, Counselor; Kayla Myers, 8th grade Math and Emmily Reppert, SPED.
- Lexington High School: Dan Schaben, Math; Elizabeth Romero, English Learner; KayLee Heins, English; Josh O'Brien; Social Studies and Kathy Halouska, SPED.
There were introductions by Business Education Committee member Natalie Martinez, business gift donations presented by Chamber assistant Cynthia Boyd and business sponsors were announced by Amy Adams.
There were 30 area businesses that contributed to and supported the luncheon.
LPS Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Director Julie Myers introduced the new staff individually and noted their hometowns, education background and years of experience.
Myers said the annual teacher luncheon has long been held and shows how closely the district works with the community.
Boyd closed the event by noting the, “wonderful support of the community,” and said they will support the new faculty.