GOTHENBURG — The 2023 Tractor Relay Across Nebraska event this summer starts in Gothenburg, registration deadlines are this spring.

The 2023 Tractor Relay Across Nebraska (TRAN) will tour the central and southwestern part of Nebraska this summer, starting in Gothenburg on June 3 and ending in Wauneta on June 7.

The event is hosted by the Nebraska Antique Farming Association headquartered in Curtis. The tractorcade usually includes a wide variety of antique tractors: McCormick, Farmall, McCormick Farmall, Minneapolis-Moline, Oliver, International, Allis-Chalmers, Case and others. The tractors showed a bit of the history of American tractor manufacturing.

The schedule for the TRAN relay is as follows:

June 3: Gothenburg to Lexington, return to Gothenburg

June 4: Church Service, Gothenburg to Cozad, return to Gothenburg

June 5: Gothenburg to North Platte

June 6: North Platte to Wallace

June 7: Wallace to Wauneta

Contact the Gothenburg Chamber of Commerce at 308-537-3505 to help with the TRAN relay members stay in the community.

During the relay the group will be taking donations for the American Legion programs, Operation Comfort Warriors and Gifts for Yanks.

Operation Comfort Warrior provides wounded, injured or ill military personnel with comfort items not usually supplied by the government. Items include sweat suits, DVDs, puzzles, electronic devices, books and calling cards.

The registration deadline is May 1 and the buddy seat deadline is April 15.

TRAN 2023 General Information call:

Relay Coordinator: Donelle Moormeier 402-429-2480;

Safety Officer: Fred Petsch 402-416-5561;

NAFA Secretary: Donna Wilton 402-469-4455;

Accounts Receivable Treasurer: Steven Fisher 308-536-6076

Last year the event traveled through Hartington, South Sioux City, Wayne, Pender and West Point. The last time the TRAN relay passed through the area was the inaugural year in 2012 and 2013.

The second year’s TRAN route followed Highway 30 across Nebraska, in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Lincoln Highway, one of the first transcontinental highways for cars in America.

Tractor Relay Across Nebraska:

The founding board members made a decision to have a “Tractor Relay Across Nebraska” following the theme of the Pony Express. The event started on June 2 and ended June 10, 2012. The relay started on the eastern side of Nebraska and continued to the western border following Highways 34, 30, and 26. There will be nine segments of the ride of one day per segment.

Meal and break stops were planned with the public invited to come out and see the tractors as they pass through.

The following is a report of the founding meeting of the Nebraska Antique Farming Association Nov. 12, 2011 at the offices of Dawson Public Power District in Lexington.

Statement of Purpose:

To unite fellow Nebraskans interested in collecting, preserving, and using older farm machinery

To raise awareness of our Agricultural Heritage through the promotion of antique demonstrations, exhibits, and educational endeavors

To be a voice of all Nebraskan Antique Machinery hobbyists through our combined influence and contacts

To be a liaison between the local antique machinery clubs and Legislative bodies on the State and National level

To be an advocate of our collecting and preserving hobby and to work with lawmakers in guiding them to make decisions that would be in the best interest of all

To work with all local clubs and groups hosting events to ensure success and wider participation