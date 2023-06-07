LEXINGTON — 2023 Tractor Relay Across Nebraska hosted by the Nebraska Antique Farming Association got its start this past weekend in Dawson County.

The 2023 Tractor Relay Across Nebraska (TRAN) toured the central and southwestern part of Nebraska it stared in Gothenburg on June 3 and ended in Wauneta on June 7.

On Saturday, June 3, the convoy of tractors left Gothenburg in the morning and arrived in Lexington, visiting both the Heartland Museum of Military Vehicles and Mac’s Creek Winery.

The relay included 21 tractors. In the past, a wide variety of antique tractors is featured including: McCormick, Farmall, McCormick Farmall, Minneapolis-Moline, Oliver, International, Allis-Chalmers, Case and others. The tractors showed a bit of the history of American tractor manufacturing.

A church service was held the morning of Sunday, June 4 with Pastor Seven officiating. “As usual, Pastor Steven, did a wonderful job today. And we didn’t need to have coffee to stay awake,” the NAFA quipped online.

The rest of Sunday was spent in Cozad touring the Robert Henri Musuem and Art Gallery and viewing the Quilt Outdoor Art and Rhakenna’s Wings throughout the 100th Meridian.

On Monday, the convoy shifted southwest and visited the Old Depot Vineyard & Winery in Brady and Ft. McPherson in Maxwell. The convoy arrived in North Platte for the evening.

The convoy members toured the Golden Spike Tower, the Gerald Gentleman Station and then met at Wallace American Legion for a meal.

The last day, Wednesday June 7, the relay finished the day at the Wauneta Chamber of Commerce.

All along the way, the relay collected funds for the American Legion program Operation Comfort Warriors and the Nebraska Legion program Gifts for Yanks. Over the past 10 years, the event has been able to raise $50,000 for these causes.

Operation Comfort Warrior provides wounded, injured or ill military personnel with comfort items not usually supplied by the government. Items include sweat suits, DVDs, puzzles, electronic devices, books and calling cards.

Last year the event traveled through Hartington, South Sioux City, Wayne, Pender and West Point. The last time the TRAN relay passed through the area was the inaugural year in 2012 and 2013.

The second year’s TRAN route followed Highway 30 across Nebraska, in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Lincoln Highway, one of the first transcontinental highways for cars in America.

The founding board members made a decision to have a “Tractor Relay Across Nebraska” following the theme of the Pony Express. The event started on June 2 and ended June 10, 2012. The relay started on the eastern side of Nebraska and continued to the western border following Highways 34, 30, and 26. There will be nine segments of the ride of one day per segment.

Meal and break stops were planned with the public invited to come out and see the tractors as they pass through.

To unite fellow Nebraskans interested in collecting, preserving, and using older farm machinery

To raise awareness of our Agricultural Heritage through the promotion of antique demonstrations, exhibits, and educational endeavors

To be a voice of all Nebraskan Antique Machinery hobbyists through our combined influence and contacts

To be a liaison between the local antique machinery clubs and Legislative bodies on the State and National level

To be an advocate of our collecting and preserving hobby and to work with lawmakers in guiding those to make decisions that would be in the best interest of all

To work with all local clubs and groups hosting events to ensure success and wider participation