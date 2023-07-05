SUMNER — Six Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Public School classes gathered for the 64th annual alumni banquet, the theme was “Zipping Down Memory Lane.”

Members of the classes of 1963, 1973, 1983, 2003, 2013 and 2023 all gathered at SEM Public School.

The Class of 1963 members that attended were: Shannon Schroeder, JoAnn (Porter) Currie, Jackie (Milligan) Stauffer, Kathy (Cunningham) Nosal, Ron Kearney, Bernard Nichols Back Left- Kenneth Nichols, Dennis Ummel, Jerry Reier, Gary Arnold and Wendell Stevens.

Class of 1973 in attendance: Jerry Bentley, Jim Bish, Virgina (Broadbent) Butler, Mike Cunningham, Duane Freeze, Jim Knispel, Cheri (Kring) Else, Tom Myers, Kelly (O'Meara) Parsons, Tim O'Neill, Jerry Parsons, Connie (Sheldon) Simmons, Mike Simmons, Janet (Wempen) Furry and Gerald Wilson.

Class of 1983 in attendance: Crystal (Clark) Glatter, James Dockweiler, Mitzi Giddings, Cynthia (Hemenway) Holt, Joe McTygue, Marci (Newhouse) Dockweiler, Janet (Nichols) Burr and Brent Schake.

In one special case, 1983 Classmate Mitzi Giddings, who was an Australian Foreign Exchange Student, traveled back to Nebraska for her classes 40th year reunion.

Class of 2003 in attendance: Trisha Arnold, Deric Robbins and Cara (Wempen) Smith.

Class of 2013 in attendance: Kristen (Karlberg) Boteo.

Class of 2023 in attendance: Josie Smith, Jacie Wolfinger, Creyton Line, Mikayla Schroeder and Briseida Flores Cardenas.