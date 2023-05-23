OMAHA — The Class A and B State Track meet was held at Omaha Burke on Wednesday, May 17 and Thursday, May 18. Class C and D were held on Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20.

Cozad, Gothenburg and Lexington competed in the Class B championships.

Hi-Line, Overton and S-E-M competed on Friday and Saturday in Omaha.

CLASS B BOYS

Lexington: Greysen Strauss placed 12th with a mark of 41’7” in triple jump. Luis Castellanos had a throw of 132’8” for 17th place in discus and took 20th in shot put with a throw of 45’1”. Lazaro Adame took home a sixth place medal in the 3200m run with a time of 10:03.34 and sixth in the 1600m run with a time of 4:26.15. Ian Salazar placed seventh with a time of 10:04.75 in the 3200m run. Miguel Cruz took 19th in the 3200m run with a time of 10:26.69. Quentin Moss placed 18th in the 200m dash with a time of 22.99. Oscar Aguado took the silver medal in the 800m with a time of 1:57.01 and a third place medal in the 1600m run with a time of 4:25.20.

Cozad: Cord Chytka landed with a mark of 44’8” in triple jump for fourth place. Tyree Smith took 11th in discus with a mark of 140’3”. Jaden Cervantes placed 10th in shot put with a throw of 50’10”. Cash Chytka tied for 5th place in high jump after clearing 6’2” and took 24th in the 200m dash with a time of 23.53. Boston Irish cleared 14’ to tie for third place in pole vault.

Gothenburg-

Alaric Jesseph had a jump of 18’8.25” in long jump for 23rd place. Bennett Geiken had a throw of 46’11.25” in shot put for 18th. Tyler Trumbley placed 10th in pole vault after clearing 13’6”. Kade Cox cleared 13’ for 13th in pole vault. Jake Burge medaled in seventh place after a vault of 13’6” in pole vault. Zach Harbur had a time of 51.58 in the 400m dash for 13th place. Parker Graves placed 13th in the 1600m run with a time of 4:34.26.

The 4x800m relay team of Graves, Nathan Sager, Yahriel Gaeta and Isaiah Urman placed seventh with a time of 8:14.07. The 4x400m relay team of Harbur, Burge, Sager and Wes Geiken took eighth with a time of 3:26.84.

CLASS B GIRLS Lexington-

Reese Kuecker had a mark of 33’4” for 13th in triple jump. Madysen Wolfe took 14th with a jump of 33’3” in triple jump. Abbi Sutton took 16th in discus with a throw of 107’8”.

Cozad-

Karyn Burkholder placed fifth in the 300m hurdles with a time of 45.68. Makaia Baker had a time of 13.17 in the 100m dash prelims for 21st place. Blair Brennan took 10th in the 100m dash with a time of 12.76. Mallory Applegate had a time of 5:26.93 for 10th in the 1600m run.

The 4x100 relay team of Brennan, Baker, Burkholder and Brilee Weise took 13th with a time of 51.15.

Gothenburg-

Madison Smith had a throw of 145’2” in discus for the State Champion medal and tied for 11th place in high jump after clearing 4”11. Aubrey O’Hare took fifth in the 100m hurdles with a time of 15.61 and 6th in the 300m hurdles with a time of 45.95. Ava Weyers had a jump of 16’10” for fourth place in long jump and 17th in triple jump with a mark of 32’9.75”. Addi Wyatt took 20th in shot put with a throw of 34’7.5”.

The 4x400 relay team of O’Hare, Weyers, McKena Gilligan and Taylor Burge took eighth with a time of 4:08.21.

CLASS C BOYS

Hi-Line-

Ryker Evans took home the second place medal in the 100m dash with a time of 11.12 and the gold medal in the 200m dash with a time of 22.05. Asher Hecox placed 23rd in the 100m dash with a time of 11.50. Isaiah Bullis took 20th in the 200m dash with a time of 23.74.

The 4x100 relay team of R. Evans, Bullis, Hecox and Treyton Evans placed fourth with a time of 43.83.

CLASS D BOYS

Overton-

Will Kulhanek took third in long jump with a mark of 21’6.75”, fourth in triple jump with a jump of 42’1”, second in the 100m dash with a time of 11.11 and second in the 200m dash with a time of 22.46.

S-E-M-

Noah Eggleston placed 16th in long jump with a mark of 18’9.75” and 15th in the 100m dash with a time of 11.56. Cohen Rohde had a throw of 140’8” for ninth place.

CLASS D GIRLS

Overton-

Adysen McCarter placed second in the triple jump with a mark of 35’4.5”, 10th in the 100m dash with a time of 12.91, 12th in the 400m dash with a time of 1:03.10 and 12th in the 200m dash with a time of 27.01.

S-E-M-

Taryn Arbuthnot had a jump of 14’9.25” in long jump for 19th, third in high jump with after clearing 4’1” and 10th in the 400m dash with a time of 1:2.97. Josie Smith took home 10th in the 3200m run with a time of 13:06.99.