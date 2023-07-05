JOHNSON LAKE — The annual Johnson Lake Boat Parade took place during the morning of Tuesday, July 4 with people crowding the edges of the lake to get a glimpse of the participants.

This year there were three lead boats with area veterans on board followed by the 33 other entries.

“Lana Greene from KRVN was gracious enough to start us off with singing the National Anthem,” the Johnson Lake Chamber of Commerce said.

The boats were judged for the creativity with the order as follows:

1st Place USS Lexington

2nd Place Barn in the USA

3rd Place Moana

4th Place Life is a Cooler

5th Place Animal House

6th Place Poppa’s Ice Cream

The USS Lexington and another entry both took inspiration from release of “Top Gun: Maverick,” last year and decorated their boats to invoke a U.S. aircraft carrier, both having the card board cutout of a fighter jet.

At the end of the event, there was an impromptu fly over of the lake by three aircraft.

“We were very fortunate to have so many volunteers and supporters again this year,” the Johnson Lake Chamber of Commerce stated.