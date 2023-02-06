Editor’s Note: This article includes information provided by the Dawson County Cattleman.

COZAD — The Dawson County Cattleman held their annual banquet on Saturday, Feb. 4 with awards being presented to the 2023 Beef Ambassador and the new inductee into the Cattleman Hall of Fame.

The event was hosted at the Cozad Elks Club, with entertainment being provided by Joe Jeffrey.

Beef Ambassador

The 2023 Beef Ambassador was presented to Bill’s Volume Sales.

Founded in 1963 this company has been a leader in the cattle industry and can be found on operations spanning all over the nation. Over the years this company has been able to open multiple stores, including one in Lexington, NE in 1992. They have been found at 120 dealers and in 35 international markets.

Recently, the founder of this company received the Industry Leadership Award from the Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame in 2022. This award is given to leaders who have had a positive impact on the industry and has been a great advocate for agriculture.

We are here tonight to honor and recognize this company for their continued support of our local organization, Dawson County Cattlemen, as well as other organizations across the state and nation.

Bill’s Volume Sales has never batted an eye when asked to help out with programs and sponsorships for different events.

The team at Bills Volume Sales is continually asking myself and others across the state, what more can they do? They love the opportunity to help out our organizations because they know the importance of what we do for our communities and for our industry.

I would like to personally thank Scott and the team in Lexington for always stepping up when asked. Your continued support has allowed us to continue and expand several of our programs. Without sponsors and supporters such as Bills Volume Sales and all the rest of you, we would not be able to see the success we see today.

Dawson County Cattleman Hall of Fame

The 2023 Dawson County Cattleman Hall of Fame inductee was Bruce Treffer, he was recognized for his outstanding contributions to the cattle industry.

They say a teacher takes a hand, opens a mind and touches a heart. This year’s honoree has been a teacher to most of us in this room— guiding our hands through many 4-H projects; opening our minds to the opportunities in the agriculture industry and caring for our hearts. For 45 years, Bruce Treffer has brought forth these practices in the Dawson County 4-H program.

Bruce Alan Treffer was born on April 8, 1953 in Sherman County just miles up the road from Rockville where his great-great grandfather Johann had established his homestead and Tree Claim. Bruce was the oldest of five children born to Loren and Delores Treffer.

In 1957, when Bruce was four and Mike two, Loren and Delores used the boy’s birthday money and $12 of their own to buy a $100 yearling registered Angus heifer from Lloyd Glover of Broken Bow. She went into their grandfather, Carl Dethlefs’ herd and was bred to his bulls. The boys showed heifers at the Polk County Fair, the Nebraska State Fair and Ak-Sar-Ben.

Bruce graduated from Osceola High School and went to UNL to be a veterinarian. Instead, he ended up with bachelor and master’s degrees in animal science. While there, he was President of the UNL 4-H Club, was active in Block and Bridle, the Rodeo Club, and surprisingly the Outreachers Singing group.

He also judged for R.B. Warren as part of the Reserve National Champion Livestock Judging team of 1974. He worked at and managed the East Campus Teaching Livestock Facilities, namely the Beef and Horse Barns.

He added his name to the infamous list of those who lived in those barns. As a college intern he spent a summer with Lowell Minert at Dunning learning about the seedstock industry, but also learning along with Lowell about the evils of tow line irrigation as they waited all summer for gear boxes for one of the early Sandhill pivots.

Bruce was also part of the first Governors Ag Youth Council and helped plan and counsel the first Nebraska Ag Youth Institute (NAYI).

Following college graduation, Bruce trained with former Dawson County Extension Agents Harold Stevens and Dave Stenberg in 1978. Bruce then took a county agent position in Garfield-Loup-Wheeler counties for nine years before returning to Dawson County. He was a part of many, many county fairs, 4-H camps, weigh days, AKSARBENS, judging teams, State Fairs, and Achievement BBQ’s

While in extension, he concentrated on Livestock and Youth. Some notable programs he worked on were:

Burwell Beef Challenge (one of the first steer feeding contest)

Early computer Cow-Calf Record Systems

First meetings on EPD’s

Wrote curriculum for Beef Basics Home study Shortcourses.

Mobile Beef Lab, where students feel inside a fistulated steers rumen.

Worked for 45 years at Ak-Sar-Ben from snubbing steers for the Ak-Sar-Ben jaw brand, to horse, beef and then General Livestock Superintendent.

43 years as State Fair Beef Ringman, except the year he had cancer surgery and the year his sister got married.

Two of the largest Nebraska USDA Grasshopper Spray Programs.

IRM ranch consultations with Gene Deutcher

Feedlot Round Tables

Share-A-Calf program

Feedlot 4-H Club (where all but one year, 4-H’ers beat the odds and made money feeding cattle.)

Along with legend Dave Stenberg, he coached numerous State Champion Livestock and Horse judging teams, Horse Bowl teams and Hippology teams. And at the same time supported the parents and coaches of meats, quiz bowl and skillathon teams.

He has always been proud that Dawson County has sent more kids to the Premier Animal Science Event and the 4-H Horse Stampede than any county and with tremendous success. Having 20 kids competing year after year has given those kids a huge head start in whatever they did after.

Along about 1983, Bruce met Christy Jensen in the crow’s nest at the Nebraska State 4-H Horse Exposition. While working, they found time to bet Cokes on which horses would be the halter class winners. After getting behind on Cokes, the betting was paid off by taking Christy out for supper and the rest as they say is history.

They were married Oct. 10, 1987 and then moved to Dawson County. Christy was honored this year for 40 years of 4-H Club Leadership and is currently using her own Animal Science-Ag Communications degree as director of the Lexington Methodist church’s Shining Star Pre-School.

Bruce and Christy have three children, Leah who is currently doing research for the Land Institute in Kansas before going back to grad school. She attended and ran Cross Country and Track for Nebraska Wesleyan, and also was part of the NCBA genetics study at UNL on altitude disease also known as brisket disease.

Sarah, a freshman at Hastings College, is playing basketball and majoring in Ag Business with a minor in Spanish.

Greg is a freshman at UNL majoring in Animal Science with the Pre-Vet option and is the current Block and Bridle Treasurer.

Aside from the hours Bruce dedicated to the Dawson County 4-H program and his family, he made time for the ranch back home. Bruces’s dad Loren and the Dethlefs side from his mom always had livestock. In 1950 Grandpa Dethlefs started in the Registered Angus business which continues today with Jerry and Gary Dethlefs and their families. The Treffer operation has a lifetime American Angus Association membership as Bruce and Mike Treffer, but that wouldn’t have happened without his parents Loren and Delores and those who helped them along the way.

In somewhat of a get rich quick scheme, they sold about eight to ten horses per year and started selling bulls private treaty. It took about 30-35 years starting from scratch and, despite owning those horses and some paints from Christy, to put together about 1,300 acres and a 120 head cow herd.

In the last 20 years or so, they have sold bulls with Bruce’s Uncle Dutch Dethlefs and cousin Craig Dethlefs at Burwell, fed a few steers and sold replacement heifers. Treffer bulls are developed at the Darr Bull Test and steers are fed at the Darr feedlot. They have sold horses across the U.S. from Utah to New York and Montana to New Mexico. Many of those have proven to be top arena horses in a variety of disciplines.

Horses are used in the cattle operation and everyone looks forward to the rope and drag branding day. It’s still not a big operation, but there have been of a lot of great memories and family working together encompassing five generations of raising cattle and horses.

Though they have shown a few bulls and heifers, that has never been the focus of the cattle. Low input, easy calving and practical, fits what they try to do better. They’ve not considered themselves innovators but rather early adapters, through utilizing A.I, DNA testing, ultrasound, synchronization and embryo transfer technologies, the Treffer Ranch have been advancing their practices over the years.

With 65 plus years of raising Angus cattle this year and being recognized for 50 years of cumulative AQHA horse breeding, Bruce has reflected on what it takes to accomplish and receive these honors. “You’ve got to be old.”

What started out as a $100 heifer and a dream helped create legacy on a piece of land near Broken Bow. Bruce’s early days molded a teacher with hands to give and work, a mind to educate and a heart to lead. The 4-H moto is to make the Best Better and I believe that Bruce has been a big part of making the Best in Dawson County Better.

For these reason Bruce has earned the honor of being inducted into the Dawson County Cattlemen Hall of Fame.