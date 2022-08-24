2022 United By Culture Festival features full weekend of events

LEXINGTON — In a celebration of the culture found in the Lexington community, the United By Culture Festival was held over a three day period. Over 2,000 attended the festivities on Sunday.

After two years of having to be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the United By Culture Festival returned with a slate of activities starting on Friday, Aug. 19 and lasting through Sunday, Aug. 21.

Gladys Godinez, co-founder of United By Culture Media, said they were able to host three days of events thanks to the new opportunities that had arisen. She noted they were able to bring more partners in after United By Culture Media was founded last years.

The United By Culture festivities began on Friday evening with a business tour of downtown Lexington that was held in collaboration with the University of Nebraska – Lincoln Extension.

Godinez said the idea behind the tour was to have people get to know the businesses and their owners. She said sometimes people may not feel comfortable entering a business if they are unfamiliar with the culture; the tour was a chance for people to make connections and gain more understanding.

On the tour, participants learned about the history, operations and community impact of Teresa’s Tortillas Market, Amy’s Bakery, African International Market, Tienda Guatemalteca La Bendicion, Kids Fashion, Twins Fashion, Casa Vasquez, La Bamba and El Viejo Rinconcitio Restaurant.

Godinez said the tour in essence was “worldwide,” with participants getting a taste of Somali, Mexican, Salvadorian, Guatemalan culture, among others.

On Saturday, in partnership with Keep Lexington Beautiful, a community clean-up was held in the morning. Godinez said she is the vice-president of Keep Lexington Beautiful and wanted to host an event that would motivate people to keep their community clean. There were around 20 people who helped pick up litter downtown.

Later in the evening, a free showing of “Daniel Visits a New Neighborhood,” was held in partnership with the Majestic Theater, PBS Kids and Nebraska Public Media.

Godinez said she had worked with PBS and Nebraska Public Media in the past and wanted them to host an event in Lexington. She said the showing was well attended, with over 90 people coming to the theater.

The movie is based on the show “Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood”, characters include Daniel Tiger, his little sister Margaret and their parents Mr. and Mrs. Tiger. Teacher Harriet is his kindergarten teacher and his classmates are Miss Elaina, O the Owl, Katerina, and Prince Wednesday.

The show consists of two 11-minute segments linked by a common socio-emotional theme, such as disappointment and sadness or anger and thankfulness. The theme also uses a musical motif phrase, which the show calls "strategy songs," to reinforce the theme and help children remember the life lessons. Many of the "strategy songs" are available in albums or as singles.

On Sunday, the main festival kicked off with all day events in Kirkpatrick Memorial Park. The master of ceremonies was D.J. Lopez, a Lexington native.

There were a whole host of vendors in the park, including, CASA, Chikis Pikis, Dawson County Children’s Museum, Daalo Dani’s Cakes, Dawson County Family Partners, Nebraska Appleseed, Fascination, Enamorate Te Ti Sweet Sour and Spicy Candy Shop, Guanajuato Mexican Restaurant, HomeTown Threads, La Boutique, Lexington Unifut Soccer Club, Lexington Regional Health Center, Lore Lopez, Los Tres Elotes, Mary Jay Business, Melaine’s Lemonade, Lexington Middle School vendor show, Nela Jade Creations, Nick Gyros, Pequenos Emprendedores, Rita Martinez, Rooted in Relationships, Spanish Travel Group, St Ann’s – El Ministerio Roas Mistica, Steph Scherr and Ana Castro, Two Rivers Public Health Department and Viaero Wireless.

Performances were held by Greenblatt and Seay, Destruction Drill Team, Mariachi Los Andariegos, Daniel Martinez, Holly Rickertsen, Raices De Mi Tierra – a folkloric group. The night was capped off with various games, prize giveaways before the formal closing.

While they are still gathering a final count, Godinez said over 2,000 people attended the festivities on Sunday.

United By Culture board member Stephanie Novoa said "I’m incredibly thankful that the event was a success, it was not perfect, but it was successful. Completely overwhelmed at the amount of people in attendance. We received some estimated numbers today and are happy to announce that we had more than 2,000 individuals in attendance throughout the day."

"There were some very heartwarming moments throughout the day - when kids would show up for wristbands and ask how much it costs and just seeing their eyes light up when we would say it’s free - that was cool to witness. Also, when the destruction drill team (the group of entertainers) went around and invited people on stage to join their performance – I got teary eyed seeing individuals of different skin colors, ages and cultures enjoying a fun moment together , that was super cool!! All of what was witnessed on Sunday would not have been possible without the sponsors and the people who support United by Culture Media," Nova said.

"I hear a lot of comments all the time along the lines of 'Lexington should have more events; Lexington should do this and that etc…' Coming from the planning side of things – its hard work! It takes a lot of time and dedication. A lot of time away from family to attend meetings and hash out details. A lot of stress worrying about if you’re doing things right and the criticism and if we have enough money and if the community will support and the list goes on," Nova said.

"It takes a team effort to make something like this happen. Our team, supporters, volunteers, and sponsors made it all happen," Nova concluded.

Reflecting on the weekend of events, Godinez describes the outcome as, “beautiful.” She said it has been their motivation to celebrate the culture of the community and the festival is that desire made into action.

She said while the planning for the event takes months, it is a true labor of love and wouldn’t be possible without all of the volunteers and sponsors who helped to put the events on. Godinez said she loves to see everything come to fruition.

United By Culture Media

“It all started with the need to help our immigrant community members. In late 2016, Maricela Novoa, Nancy Pinedo, Karina Lupercio, Rosangela Godinez and Gladys Godinez were meeting to find the best way to respond to a possible immigration raid in the community of Lexington, Nebraska. During various meetings and understanding that as a group, we could help our community with more. Karina said ‘Let’s throw a party!’ and that’s how the United by Culture Festival started,” per the United By Culture website.

In 2021, the group decided to expand its reach and started United by Culture Media, Inc., to highlight and uplift stories of diverse backgrounds.

Gladys Godinez and her husband, Chris Cox, initiated the process to formalize United by Culture Media to make sure that the diverse rural stories exist.

Some of the work done by United By Culture Media is communication.

Cox hosts the podcast, Courageous Voices, its goal is to build a positive cultural identity among young adults living in the Heartland. The United By Culture mission is to create a safe and authentic space where the diverse rural story exists.

Offering young adults a physical space with educational amenities and making sure the space is conducive to learning and exploration while being safe from ridicule, persecutions, racial and sexual prejudice.

Godinez also hosts, Courageous Mujer Podcast, which embraces, support and celebrate Latina women in Nebraska. Latinas in Nebraska have continued to make a large impact in Nebraska and their stories have been missing. The Courageous Mujer podcast makes sure there is a space where Latinas can share their stories, mentor others and reach a larger audience in Nebraska.

United By Culture Mission: To create a safe and authentic space in which the diverse story exists.

United By Culture Vision: To build a positive cultural identity among people of color living in the Heartland.

United By Culture Values: We believe in authenticity, respect and collaboration. Everything we do, we do together.

United By Culture Racial Equity Statement: At United by Culture Media, diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging is in the heart of our work. We are committed to these values in everything we do.