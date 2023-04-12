LEXINGTON — The 2022 tornado season across Nebraska was yet another down year in terms of numbers, a trend that has held since 2019. However, just because the numbers were down, doesn’t mean the people impacted felt it was a slow year.

Dawson and Gosper counties fall under the watch of the National Weather Service in Hastings. In addition, they monitor a total of 24 central Nebraska counties, as well as six Kansas counties.

There were 26 tornadoes reported in Nebraska last year, down greatly from the 30-year average of 49. The first tornado, which wasn’t surveyed, was reported on April 17, the last of the year was July 4.

The last time tornadoes struck locally was May 17, 2019.

April had the most tornadoes with 10 in the month, followed by June with nine. There were at least 15 days with at least one confirmed tornado and seven in one day, April 29.

There were two injuries associated with the 2022 tornadoes.

The longest track was 9.56 miles in Hall and Merrick counties reported during the early morning hours of July 4.

The strongest tornado in the state was an EF-2 in York County on June 14.

“Amongst the widespread damage from wind and hail, it was determined an EF-2 rated tornado occurred. The tornado formed about 2 miles west southwest of Lushton and immediately damaged three farmsteads,” NWS Hastings noted in a summary of the event.

“Damage included, but was not limited to: a garage being torn from a home, several outbuildings destroyed, extensive tree damage, pivots overturned, and grain bins destroyed. Two injuries occurred as well,” the NWS Hastings summary stated.

“The tornado climbed out of the Big Blue River Valley and moved northeast toward the northwest side of Lushton. A farmstead just northwest of town was damaged, including a completely destroyed wood frame outbuilding, uprooted trees and some structural damage to the main home,” stated NWS Hastings.

“The structural damage was most likely caused by a large portion of the outbuilding hitting the home. In Lushton, there was widespread tree damage. A large grain bin was destroyed along with a smaller one,” NWS Hastings noted.

“The rating of EF-2 and subsequent wind speed estimate of 115 mph was given based upon power poles snapped north and northeast of Lushton. The tornado continued east northeast and upset more pivots, destroyed grain bins, snapped power poles and caused tree damage,” NWS Hastings concluded.

Statistically, May and June are the most active periods for severe weather and tornadoes for Nebraska. Spring is the estuary in which the strong winds aloft from winter mix with the moisture of the summer, both of which are important ingredients for tornado producing storms.

As for the upcoming severe weather season, forecasters at National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) say the La Niña weather phenomenon that has been present in the Pacific Ocean for the past three years is out and the pattern is trending toward neutral.

La Niña and El Niño are part of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) cycle in the Pacific Ocean.

This particular La Niña, which started in September 2020, is considered three years old because it affected three different winters, was unusual and one of the longest on record. It took a brief break in 2021 but came roaring back with record intensity.

There are indications the pattern could flip toward El Niño and that would mean generally warmer temperatures across the Plains while the southern states would see more precipitation.

As the severe weather season for the area approaches, it is important to understand how the public is forewarned of impending weather threats.

Weather watches, such as those for severe thunderstorms and tornadoes, are issued by the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla.

NWS Hasting Warning Coordination Meteorologist Mike Mortiz said the local weather offices collaborate with the SPC on the timing, location and duration of the watches. Once they are issued, the local weather offices can make changes as necessary.

When it comes to warnings, for everything from flooding, to severe storms, tornadoes, etc., those are all handled by the local weather offices, said Mortiz.

When it comes to the public reporting severe weather, Mortiz said if it is an emergency, call 911, all other events should be reported to the local NWS office, emergency management or on a non-emergency line to law enforcement.

In the event of a tornado, finding shelter underground is the safest option, a basement or storm shelter. If underground is not an option, find an interior room and put as many walls between oneself and the outside, avoiding any windows.

The NWS is always looking for weather information, especially when severe weather is ongoing. Reports of tornadoes, funnel clouds, wall clouds and storm structure, hail of any size, damaging winds and flooding are all important.

There is a plethora of weather information online and on social media these days but Mortiz said it is important to have multiple credible weather sources in the event of severe weather. Have multiple ways to access information in case of disaster and be safe in the event.

Mortiz concluded by saying residents need to be “weather ready,” but that doesn’t mean weather proof. Severe weather will strike and it’s important to have a plan in place to lessen any impacts.

He said material property can be replaced, but a life cannot; Mortiz said people need to be ready and to make smart decisions when the time comes.