2022 Top 10 #9: Street dance held by 321 Tavern, Lexington Optimist Club

The Lexington City Council signs off on a street dance to be held Alumni weekend in June. It was hosted by the Lexington Optimist Club at the newly painted Three 21 Tavern.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
BrianNeben
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today