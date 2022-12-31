 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story topical

2022 Top 10 #8: Avamere at Lexington announces permanent closure

In a shock to the community, Avamere at Lexington would be closing effective July 31 after the property was sold to a New Mexico LLC, the property was later purchased by the City of Lexington and renamed Ridgeway Senior Living.

