2022 Top 10 #6: Driver suffers medical emergency, strikes sheriff's cruiser

The driver of a Dodge pickup suffered a medical emergency and struck a Dawson County Sheriff’s cruiser in Lexington during the morning of Tuesday, April 5. Sheriff Ken Moody said the deputy was not injured in the accident.

