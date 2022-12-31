2022 Top 10 #5: Audrey Downey to resign as LHS principal

Audrey Downey, Lexington High School principal, will resign after 41 years serving the district in many different capacities. Downey took over the LHS principal position after the retirement of Kyle Hoehner in 2020.
