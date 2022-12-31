 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Top 10 #4: Former Pizza Hut to become Dawson Co. Children's Museum

The former Pizza Hut location got a new lease on life as the future location of the Dawson County Children’s Museum. Pat and James Longly purchased the building after it closed in 2021 and began renovations.

