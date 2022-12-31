 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Top 10 #3: Tep's changes over to 321 Tavern

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tep’s Bar and Grill has a new name in addition to new owners, the Lexington restaurant is now called Three 21 Tavern and is under the ownership of Oscar and Sarah De La Torre. Teply’s made the decision to sell the location last year.

