2022 Top 10 #3: Tep's changes over to 321 Tavern

Tep’s Bar and Grill has a new name in addition to new owners, the Lexington restaurant is now called Three 21 Tavern and is under the ownership of Oscar and Sarah De La Torre. Teply’s made the decision to sell the location last year.
