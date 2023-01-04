 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Top 10 #20: Former preschool gets new lease on life as relocated home

The former Shining Star Preschool location that has sat on the corner of 8th and Jackson St. for several decades, is getting a new lease on life and was relocated across town to Taylor St. and will remodeled as a home.

