2022 Top 10 #19: Fast action by Lexington high schoolers saves woman

Alejandro Miller and Mohamed Mohamed.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Fast action by Lexington High School students Mohamed Mohamed and Alejandro Miller helped save a woman who found herself in diabetic shock in Lexington and no way to get help. The woman later called the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce to share her story and the student's actions. 

