2022 Top 10 #18: Smoking on oxygen causes fire that injured woman

Smoking while on oxygen was the cause of a fire that injured a woman, killed a pet dog and damaged a house during the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 6. The woman was rescued by Lexington Police officers who entered the burning home.

