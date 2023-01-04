2022 Top 10 #15: LCF announces retirement of Executive Director Jackie Berke

After 24 years of leading the organization through a period of record growth and development, the Board of Directors of the Lexington Community Foundation accepted the resignation of Executive Director Jackie Berke. Berke’s resignation is effective May 15, 2023.
