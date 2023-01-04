2022 Top 10 #13: CDA approves strip mall construction plans

The Lexington Community Development Agency approved construction plans for a proposed strip mall, to be located at the former Roof Pros site along Highway 30. The CDA members reviewed the building’s construction plans that had been submitted by Wilkins Architecture, Design and Planning.
Brian Neben
News Editor
