2022 Top 10 #12: LVFD bell refurbished in memory of Dave Berke

The red bell outside of the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department’s fire hall was refurbished using the Dave Berke Memorial Fund. Berke had served on the LVFD for over 30 years and served in numerous positions and acted as a mentor for many younger firefighters.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Brian Neben
News Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today