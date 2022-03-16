2022 NWS Hastings Severe Weather Awareness talks return to in-person format

LEXINGTON — After a two year of being virtual only, the National Weather Service – Hastings Severe Weather Awareness talks are returning to an in-person format.

The Severe Weather Awareness talks covers the fundamentals of severe weather, including conditions that are necessary for the event, how to spot storm structure and a variety of other information.

Locally, the talk in Dawson County is being held on Tuesday, April 12 in Cozad at the Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave.

The event in Gosper County is being hosted on Tuesday, April 19 in Elwood and the Elwood Volunteer Fire Department’s fire hall.

The NWS Hastings notes virtual presentations will be added at a later date in April.

About the National Weather Service:

The National Weather Service’s Hastings Forecast Office located in Hastings, is the primary source of weather data, forecasts and warnings for people in 24 south central Nebraska counties and 6 north central Kansas counties.

“Join us on Facebook and Twitter. Working with partners, the National Weather Service is building a Weather Ready Nation to support community resilience in the face of increasing vulnerability to extreme weather,” NWS Hastings stated.