LEXINGTON — The 2022 Lexington High School Homecoming candidates were announced in front of the student body on Friday, Oct. 14.

The candidates for Homecoming Queen include: Abby Allen, Trista Keim, Reese Kuecker, Genesis Lam, Citlali Prado and Sierra Welch.

The candidates for Homecoming King include: Daud Daud, Angel Diaz, Alexandro Mateo, Suker Mendoza-Calmo, Daven Naylor and Dru Truax.

The crowing of the King and Queen will take place during halftime of the football game on Friday, Oct. 21.

A pep rally will take place earlier in the day at the stadium, followed by the parade at 2 p.m. on Washington St. and concluding with the downtown Pep Rally.