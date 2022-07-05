2022 Independence Day celebrations take place across the area

LEXINGTON — While most public fireworks shows were canceled or postponed due to the drought conditions, local residents picked up the slack with their own events and personal shows.

One of the annual events, the Johnson Lake boat parade took place on the morning of July 4 at Nautical Rose, with judging taking place on the water.

A variety of entries took part this year with themes focusing on patriotic displays, a M.A.S.H boat, a pirate pontoon and even a Christmas themed boat. This event is run by the Johnson Lake Chamber of Commerce.

Up north, the community of Sumner had events running all day, starting with a community church in the morning and followed later by a parade with the the theme, the “Good Ol’ Days.”

After the parade, the Sumner Saddle Club hosted their annual rodeo. Throughout the afternoon there were events and activities to take part in, as well as live entertainment in the park. There was a beer garden at Tub’s Pub and aspiring singers could try their hand at karaoke.

The Sumner Fire barbeque was held later in the evening and at dusk, the community fireworks started at the baseball field.

On July 3 and 4, the Gothenburg Pony Express Rodeo was held. Attendees had to endure rain on the first night, but anyone who returned on Independence Day was treated to the sight of a double rainbow in a nearby thundershower.

Private firework displays in Lexington kept the sky continuously lit as residents celebrated the holiday.

The Fourth of July commemorates the singing of the Declaration of Independence, which was ratified by the Second Continental Congress on July 4, 1776. It declared that the thirteen colonies were no longer subject to the monarch of Britain, King George III and were united, free and independent states.

“The second day of July 1776, will be the most memorable epoch in the history of America. I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated by succeeding generations as the great anniversary festival. It ought to be commemorated as the day of deliverance, by solemn acts of devotion to God Almighty. It ought to be solemnized with pomp and parade, with shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires, and illuminations, from one end of this continent to the other, from this time forward forever more,” John Adams wrote to his wife Abigail.

His prediction was off by only two days.

