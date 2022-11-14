2022 Give BIG Lexington raises $735,000

LEXINGTON — The 12th annual Give Big Lexington giving day event hosted by the Lexington Community Foundation culminated on November 10th. More than $735,000 was raised by donors for area nonprofits.

Donors have once again proved that the power of community is stronger when we come together!

For the 12th year, we have rallied around the nonprofits in our communities so they may continue their vital work. To all that participated, thank you for giving with a purpose.

The Give Big initiative started in 2011 and was expanded in 2019 to include area foundations.

This year Elwood, Cozad, Overton, and Sumner each held giving days for their communities in conjunction with Give Big Lexington. In all, there were 165 causes participating.

While the Lexington Community Foundation is preparing finalized totals, preliminary results indicate that $735,308 in donations was received for all causes, including those of our partnering campaigns. A total, with match funds and prize money of $54,000, of $789,308 will be distributed to the causes.

Through Give BIG, individuals, businesses, and organizations come together to invest in advancing the missions of our local nonprofits, expanding the impact of programs, and moving our projects forward to completion. The results illustrate the phenomenal display of community generosity in this area of the State.

The Foundation recognizes our volunteers' important role in the giving day's success. Thanks are expressed to LCF Event Sponsors, Give Big Lexington media sponsors, the local businesses that promoted Give Big on their marquees, and the businesses/organizations that shared their employees to help at the office. We are grateful for your support of our efforts!

Give BIG Lexington: By the Numbers

Lexington Community Foundation is pleased to present the following report of the Give BIG

Lexington's preliminary results:

Total Amount Raised: $735,308

Total Distributed to Non-Profits: $789,308

Total Match Pool: $50,000

Golden Ticket Prizes: $1,600

12x @12 Prizes: $2,400

Number of Donations Made: 3,792

Number of Organizations Receiving Donations: 81

Results of Partnering Campaigns:

Give Big Cozad: $113,911, 32 causes

Give Big Elwood: $40,734, 30 causes

Give Big Overton: $17,030, 9 causes

Give Big Sumner: $5,480, 13 causes

Top 10 Organizations (by amount raised):

1. Lexington Racquet Center - $102,350

2. Orthman Community YMCA - $62,015

3. Volunteer Fire Department - $30,825

4. Johnson Lake Playground - $26,405

5. Shining Star Preschool - $26,085

6. Johnson Lake Playground - $24,895

7. Crossroads Mission Avenue - $15,925

8. Lexington Regional Health Center Charitable Fund - $15,537

9. Lexington Veteran Pavilion - $12,200

10. Dawson County Cancer Care - $10,646

12x@12 Prize Winners

(Donations randomly drawn by MightyCause at noon and midnight and multiplied 12x)

1. Dan & Tempie Roberts – $100 to Johnson Lake Fireworks $1,200 prize

2. Travis Maloley – $100 Lexington Area Community Choir $1,200 prize

Golden Ticket Winners:

($100 to a nonprofit randomly drawn by MightyCause each hour)

1. Nebraskaland Tire Kirks Restaurant – Lexington Area Community Choir

2. Anonymous – Lexington Regional Charitable Fund

3. Heidi High – Johnson Lake Trails

4. Dawn Hecox – Johnson Lake EMS

5. Anonymous – Grand Generation Center

6. Corey Fellers – Dawson County Children’s Museum

7. Anonymous – FIR$T-AID for Healthy Kids

8. Anonymous – Shining Star Preschool

9. Carmen Montes – Keep Lexington Beautiful

10. Don & Marsha Young – Paw Prints

11. Bruce Treffer – Camp Comeca

12. Sarah Neben – Dawson County Historical Society & Museum

13. Robert Stuart – CFI Lexington

14. Sarah Taubenheim – Dawson County Cancer Care

15. Thomas Wisdom – Parent Child Center

16. Dan Strauss – Majestic Theatre