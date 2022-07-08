LEXINGTON — It doesn’t quite feel like summer without a county fair, the 2022 Dawson County Fair plans to keep “Mooving Forward,” with a full schedule of events this year.

Last year was the first time the fair returned in full force after the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown events in 2020. This year’s fair events feature many old favorites and several new events.

The events start in earnest on Wednesday, July 13 and runs through Sunday, July 17.

On Wednesday, the 4-H Café opens, with its hours being from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through Saturday, on Sunday it is open 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Wednesday is also the opening night of the carnival, and it is family night, attendees can bring two cans of food and receive $5 off an armband, the cost is $25.

The Commercial Building displays will be set up and entering open class exhibits will be from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. School artwork will also be exhibited.

From Wednesday through Friday, the Open Class Building will be open from 4-10 p.m. and the Commercial Building will be open 6-9 p.m.

The 4-H events for Wednesday include entering exhibits, a Culinary Challenge and Favorite Food Show contest at 1:15 p.m. and a dog show at 5 p.m.

The Fair Person of the Year and the Pioneer Farm Family will be named at 6:30 p.m.

On Thursday, the 4-H events get started at 12:30 p.m. with the bucket calf show, with the dairy show to follow immediately after. At 1:30 p.m. the Feeder Calf show will occur.

From 3-4:30 p.m. root beer floats, courtesy of Homestead Bank will be offered.

At 6 p.m. the Orthman Community YMCA Corn Hole Tournament will be held.

Thursday night will be the first night the beer garden is open from 4-10 p.m., identification is required for entry.

On Friday, the first event is the 4-H sheep show at 9 a.m. with the meat and dairy goat show to follow. At 1:30 p.m. is the 4-H sheep lead show. Later is the 4-H beef show at 4 p.m.

From 4-5 p.m. there will be a free watermelon feed, courtesy of Plum Creek Market Place.

From 5-6:30 p.m. Cow Chip Bingo will be held in the north parking lot. Cost for entry is one for $5 or five for $20.

At 8 p.m. the Platte Valley Rodeo starts its first night in the Dawson County Arena, with Philips Rodeo Company providing the stock. The cost for adults is $10; 6-12 is $5 and five and under get in free.

At 9 p.m. there will be a Mariachi Band performing and can be viewed from the grand stands.

On Saturday, the 4-H events start with the swine show at 9 a.m. At 1 p.m. is interview and judging small animals and pets at the FFA barn, this will be followed by the cat show and then rabbit and poultry shows.

At 4 p.m. the 4-H Elite Showmanship test will be held in the extension office, followed by the elite showmanship contest in the arena at 5 p.m.

From 5:30-7:30 p.m. the “All You Can Eat BBQ” event will be held. Tickets for adults are $15 while 14 and under get in for $7.

The Platte Valley Rodeo continues on Saturday, with slack occurring at 9 a.m. while the second night of the rodeo gets started at 8 p.m. The Dylon Bloom and Luke Mills concert will be held in the beer garden immediately following the rodeo.

On Sunday, the 4-H horse show occurs at 8 a.m.

At 4 p.m. the Ranch Rodeo will take place in the Dawson County Arena.

Sunday will be the last night of the carnival, running from 6-10 p.m.

Camping during the 2022 Fair is $10 per day; call the fair office today to hold a spot, 308-324-3600.

The Dawson County Ag Society, Inc. consists of four officers and five directors representing all areas of the county. The Ag Society is the governing body for all affairs that are happening at the Dawson County Fairgrounds.

The Ag Society rents buildings for different events to help pay expenses of repairs and up keep of the grounds and buildings. They also have a Tax Levy from the County Funds to help support the fairgrounds. The Ag Society is required by State Law to have a County Fair each year.