2021 Tornado Season Review

LEXINGTON — The 2021 tornado season was, “extremely unique,” one south central Nebraska forecaster put it. Nebraska saw zero tornadoes in June and a record 28 on a single day in December.

Dawson and Gosper counties fall under the watch of the National Weather Service in Hastings. In addition, they monitor a total of 24 central Nebraska counties, as well as six Kansas counties.

During 2021, NWS Hastings reported 14 tornadoes, five in May and nine in December, more than the five tornadoes reported in 2020, but several were outside of the traditional severe weather season for the area, said NWS Hasting Warning Coordination Meteorologist Mike Mortiz.

The five tornadoes reported in May were landspouts.

These types of tornadoes are not associated with a supercell, a rotating thunderstorm featuring a mesocyclone. Landspouts are usually narrow and translucent and can form over a temperature or vorticity boundary.

Landspouts are typically weaker than their supercell counter parts and because they do not form from a mesocyclone or pre-existing rotation in the cloud, they are rarely detected on radar.

Statistically, May and June are the most active periods for severe weather and tornadoes for Nebraska. Spring is the estuary in which the strong winds aloft from winter mix with the moisture of the summer, both are important ingredients for tornado producing storms.

However, Nebraska reported zero tornadoes in June 2021, the month that the state statistically sees its highest number of tornadoes. Mortiz said there was no single reason for why June was so quiet, but one factor was the area was exiting the La Nina weather pattern and the overall pattern simply didn’t favor tornado producing conditions.

Exiting the traditional tornado period, Nebraska had recorded just 16 tornadoes, but 10 days to Christmas, central and eastern Nebraska saw one of the most historic weather days in recorded history.

On Dec. 15, a fast moving storm system starting in southwest Kansas moved up through Nebraska and deposited a near catastrophic array of tornadoes, wildfires, high winds, hail and even some winter weather across the area.

Severe weather in December is not unprecedented, Mortiz said, tornadoes have occurred during the month as recently as Christmas Day 2016.

However, Mortiz said Dec. 15 was, “the busiest day in my 28 year career.” The NWS Hastings area saw record highs ahead of the storm, nine tornadoes, forward storm motion of 70 mph, wildfires in Kansas and winter weather in their western region, including Dawson County.

Mortiz said there were 120 severe weather reports, the most severe weather reports NWS Hastings has fielded in a single day and it came in the middle of December.

Prior to this day there had only been five tornadoes confirmed in the entire state of Nebraska in December since 1950. On Dec. 15, 28 were reported, all on one day, the most December tornadoes for the state in a single year.

Another peculiar factor, none of the tornadoes NWS Hastings reported in 2021 were spawned from supercells, but were embedded in thunderstorm lines or were landspouts.

Mortiz said Dec. 15 was a true testament to the fact that severe weather can occur anytime of the year and people need to be weather ready and have a plan in place, not just during the months severe weather or tornadoes are most likely to occur.

Looking ahead to spring and Nebraska’s typical severe weather season, Mortiz said the United States is still under La Nina conditions, which has larger impacts for the southern areas of the country. A clear factor for the area is the ongoing drought, drier conditions can mean less storms.

Drought conditions are also in place in Oklahoma and Texas and this can affect the moisture transport to Nebraska, as abundant moisture is an ingredient in severe weather.

Mortiz said he expects the severe weather trend to be down again in 2022, and tornado numbers will also likely be down.

As the severe weather season for the area approaches, it is important to understand how the public is forewarned of impending weather threats.

Weather watches, such as those for severe thunderstorms and tornadoes, are issued by the Storm Predication Center in Norman, Okla. Mortiz said the local weather offices collaborate with the SPC on the timing, location and duration of the watches. Once they are issued, the local weather offices can make changes as necessary.

When it comes to warnings, for everything from flooding, to severe storms, tornadoes, etc., those are all handled by the local weather offices, said Mortiz.

When it comes to the public reporting severe weather, Mortiz said if it is an emergency, call 911, all other events should be reported to the local NWS office, emergency management or on a non-emergency line to law enforcement.

In the event of a tornado, finding shelter underground is the safest option, a basement or storm shelter. If underground is not an option, find an interior room and put as many walls between oneself and the outside, avoiding any windows.

The NWS is always looking for weather information, especially when severe weather is ongoing. Reports of tornadoes, funnel clouds, wall clouds and storm structure, hail of any size, damaging winds and flooding are all important.

There is a plethora of weather information online and on social media these days but Mortiz said it is important to have multiple credible weather sources in the event of severe weather. Have multiple ways to access information in case of disaster and be safe in the event.

Mortiz concluded by saying residents need to be “weather ready,” but that doesn’t mean weather proof. Severe weather will strike and it’s important to have a plan in place to lessen any impacts.

He said material property can be replaced, but a life cannot; Mortiz said people need to be ready and to make smart decisions when the time comes.