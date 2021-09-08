2021 Overton Block Party funds distributed

Around 800 to 900 people attended the affair and enjoyed good weather and great food. The Block Party committee made a fair amount of money in this endeavor and after the overhead was paid, they had $4,500 left for distribution.

Their first contribution came at the Overton Volleyball game on Friday, Sept. 2, the donation went to Combat Warriors, Inc. of Nebraska to help veterans who saw combat. The second donation was made to the Overton FFA. There will be another distribution at a later date.