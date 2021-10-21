2021 Lexington Homecoming Pep Rally and Parade

LEXINGTON — Lexington Public Schools celebrate its Homecoming Week with a pep rally and parade during a cool autumn afternoon on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

The festivities began with a pep rally at Lexington High School.

The first event was a strength competition between the volleyball, softball, tennis and football teams. Two members of the team would face each other and lean down with their hands behind their back. A third would balance between the two. The team outlasted everyone else would win.

It was a close match but eventually the volleyball team outlasted everyone else and got the bragging rights.

The next activity was a game of musical chairs, with the Homecoming Queen and King candidates fighting for a spot when the music was cut.

It might have looked more like a wrestling match than musical chairs, but eventually Angel Molina got leverage against his football teammate, Fredy Vargas to win the competition.

The final event was a simple, which class, freshman, sophomores, juniors or seniors, could yell the loudest as a class. With no prompt, each class seamlessly picked up their class cheer, with the juniors and the seniors being the closest.