2021 Lexington Homecoming Pep Rally and Parade

LEXINGTON — Lexington Public Schools celebrate its Homecoming Week with a pep rally and parade during a cool autumn afternoon on Wednesday, Oct. 20.
The festivities began with a pep rally at Lexington High School.
The first event was a strength competition between the volleyball, softball, tennis and football teams. Two members of the team would face each other and lean down with their hands behind their back. A third would balance between the two. The team outlasted everyone else would win.
It was a close match but eventually the volleyball team outlasted everyone else and got the bragging rights.
The next activity was a game of musical chairs, with the Homecoming Queen and King candidates fighting for a spot when the music was cut.
It might have looked more like a wrestling match than musical chairs, but eventually Angel Molina got leverage against his football teammate, Fredy Vargas to win the competition.
The final event was a simple, which class, freshman, sophomores, juniors or seniors, could yell the loudest as a class. With no prompt, each class seamlessly picked up their class cheer, with the juniors and the seniors being the closest.
Calls of “we can’t hear you!” were volleyed back and forth between the two classes.
Eventually LHS Principal Audrey Downey said the winner of the contest would be declared downtown after the parade.
The parade started in the afternoon, with students, families and children turning out in the brisk October wind to watch.
The Lexington Police Department got the show started, followed by the Stars and Stripes, held aloft by American Legion Post #111 members.
The Lexington Middle School band gave the whole event some pep, playing all the way to downtown.
The Early Learning Academy, Bryan Elementary, Morton Elementary, Sandoz Elementary and Pershing Elementary each had their own float, as well as the After School activities – Lexington Academy and Multiple Choices.
The Early Learning Academy even had two “York Dukes” tied up as hostages on their float.
The KRVN truck fittingly pulled a trailer full of FFA students.
Lexington businesses and organizations also joined in on the fun; there was the Lexington Teammates, Keep Lexington Beautiful, Plum Creek Care Center, Holbein Lawn Service, Parent-Child Center, MRK, Inc., HyVee, Biehl Company, Bridge Street Auto, Orthman Community YMCA and Batie Cattle Company.
The Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was also on hand with fire engines, grass rigs, tankers and an ambulance.
Several of the business floats carried the Lexington fall sports teams who were throwing out candy to the children in the crowd.
The final part of the parade was the Homecoming Royalty candidates on vehicles provided by Platte Valley Auto and Heartland Chevrolet and Buick.
Downtown, the students and crowded gathered to hear from the candidates themselves. At the end, the spirit stick went to the senior class for the loudest cheering.
Sport activities taking place this Homecoming Week include varsity cross country at Kearney Country Club at 3 p.m. and varsity football against York at 7 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 22. The Lexington Marching Band will put on their final performance before state competition at 5:45 p.m.
The Homecoming King and Queen will be crowned at halftime of the football game.