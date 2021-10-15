 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2021 Lexington Homecoming King and Queen Candidates
0 comments
featured

2021 Lexington Homecoming King and Queen Candidates

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
IMG_7181 (1).jpg

Front row: Homecoming Queen Candidates, left to right – Liah Haines, Sara Treffer, Malinda Lo, Marianna McDowell, Angelina Diaz and Alondra Romero.

Back row: Homecoming King Candidates, left to right – Oved Ramirez, Angel Molina, Hunter Stewart, Ali Bakhit, Fredy Vargas-Guido and Francisco Acosta-Garcia.  

 C-H photo • Brian Neben

The 2021 Lexington High School Homecoming Candidates: Liah Haines, Oved Ramirez, Malinda Lo, Angel Molina, Marianna McDowell, Ali Bakhit, Angelina Diaz, Hunter Stewart, Sarah Treffer, Francisco Acosta-Garcia, Alondra Ramero and Fredy Vargas-Guido.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The candidates were chosen by the senior class and will be voted on by the entire student body. 

The Homecoming King and Queen will be crowed at halftime during the football game against the York Dukes on Friday, Oct. 22.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

No quarantine required in Sydney for vaccinated international travelers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics