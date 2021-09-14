2021 Cozad Hay Days Parade - Heroes Among Us

COZAD — One of the main attractions of Cozad Hay Days is the Hay Days Parade and as it took place on Saturday, Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the theme was chosen appropriately – Heroes Among Us.
Hundreds of 100th Meridian residents turned out on 8th St. to watch the parade this year.
Patriotic themes were nearly ubiquitous on the floats, with flags and slogans thanking those who serve the country, military members and first responders alike.
A sign on the front of a Cozad Volunteer Fire Engine touched on the 9/11 anniversary, “We will remember our fallen brothers and sisters.”
In addition, several Cozad High School classes attended the parade include, 1976, 2001, 1990, 2011, 1975, 1981, 1956 and 1970.