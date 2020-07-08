Editors note: This is a paid advertisement
LEXINGTON —Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Dawson County Fair is proceeding, with a focus on providing an experience for those in 4-H and FFA who have worked hard on their projects all summer.
It was announced in May the Dawson County Fair was to proceed this year, but as a limited event, only hosting 4-H and FFA closed competitive events. The fair will be closed to the public due to the health hazard which remains due to the virus still circulating in the area.
There will be no vendors, entertainment or carnival this year.
The Dawson County Rodeo will also not take place this year.
“The fair board has been working closely with County Agencies, County Commissioners and our local County Extension Educator and after many considerations has made the decision to continue with the 2020 Dawson County Fair,” with several new guidelines, according to the May press release.
“You will see many changes this year and most of those changes will be temporary. The fair board will now rely on the different fair committees to enact these changes, applying them to the fair as a whole,” the press release stated.
According to Dawson County Extension educator and unit leader Bruce Treffer, several events will still take place this year during the fair.
One of the first is the clothing fashion show and clothing judging which will be occurring earlier on July 7 and 8. This event will follow all health guidelines, including masks, social distancing, sanitizing, etc., according to Extension Assistant Michael Wolff.
During the traditional fair time, July 13-19, static exhibits will be registered in a staggered basis and won’t be open to public display. Wolff said participants will register at a certain time of the day, depending on their last name. This is being done to keep the density low in the buildings, Wolff said.
These items will be judged and available for pickup later in the week, Treffer said.
Also during the week, on Monday, July 13, there will be a dog clinic/show for 4-H dog exhibitors, said Treffer.
Livestock shows start on Wednesday, July 15 with judging of one species taking place per day, Treffer said. Participants will check in and then take part in the show and then they are released and will take their livestock with them. One evening there will be shows for small animals.
Shows will continue throughout the late week and then on Sunday, July 19, the horseshow will take place. The same practice done with the other shows will be done here as well, participants check in, show their horse and then leave the grounds with their animal.
“We are trying to limit the amount of time and people exposure,” Treffer said.
The staff at the fairgrounds will be wearing masks and mask use by participants is being highly encouraged, said Treffer.
The ultimate goal is to have people social distance and limit exposure, but still be able to have their work judged.
“It will be different,” Treffer said, “but everyone is doing their best.”
“We want to give the best experience to the kids possible,” Treffer said, “We appreciate the public support.”
Wolff said only certain items will be going to the Nebraska State Fair, which has been scaled back to 4-H and FFA livestock competitors, contests, presentations and static exhibits.
While there will be no food or perishables display, photos of entries and their owners will be submitted to the State Fair.
“We want to celebrate what they have done this summer,” Wolff said, “Without getting too close.”
Wolff and Extention Educator, Andrea Nisley, will also set up a display from Dawson County at the State Fair which will include items like rockets, woodwork, etc.
The 4-H Café will be open to the general public for takeout only from July 15-19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The number to call to place an order is 308-325-8801. According to Vickie Unterseher, there will be a few less items on the menu this year, but there will still be homemade pies, homemade ice cream sandwiches and beef and noodles.
