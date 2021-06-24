200 hay bales, 75 tons of ground hay, burn at Lauby Cattle Co. near Darr on Wednesday

DARR — A large bale fire broke out at Lauby Cattle Company, south of Darr, that consumed 200 hay bales and 75 tons of ground hay during the afternoon of Wednesday, June 23.

Around 2 p.m., the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatch to Lauby Cattle Co. on Road 753 for the report of a bale fire in progress.

Eventually, 15 firefighters were on scene with two grass rigs, two tankers and a command vehicle, according to LVFD Fire Chief Bo Berry.

The fire was burning north of the scale house when firefighters arrived on scene; workers were using loaders to separate the bales in an attempt to fight the fire.

Berry said the cause of the fire was a ember blown over from a burn pit that landed among the bales.

Firefighters worked for two hours to get the fire contained, but many of the bales continued to smolder for several days. Berry said damages amounted to around $45,000.

The LVFD was assisted on scene by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and the Dawson Public Power District.