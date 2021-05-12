20 seniors graduate as part of Overton High School’s Class of 2021

Editor’s Note: This article was written with information provided by Tim White.

OVERTON — 20 seniors of the Overton High School Class of 2021 were able to turn the tassel and complete their public education on Sunday, May 8.

With pandemic restrictions mostly lifted, the gymnasium was full of families and friends to watch their seniors receive their diploma.

Principal Brian Fleischman was able to introduce his own daughter, Haley, as the valedictory speaker for the event. The salutary address and closing remarks were provided by Rachel Ecklund and Preston Shively, respectively.

The class motto was, “The tassel is worth the hassle,” the class flower was the blue rose and the class song was “I’ll Always Remember You,” by Miley Cyrus.