20 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday, only five in Dawson County

LEXINGTON — There were 20 new cases of COVID-19 reported in only two counties of the Two Rivers Public Health Department on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

The cases included 15 in Buffalo County and only five in Dawson County.

There have been 5,063 total cases in Buffalo County, 2,733 in Dawson County and 172 in Gosper County.

To date, Two Rivers has reported 9,913 total cases, 9,238 of which are no longer symptomatic and 114 deaths.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to hover in the high hundreds range, on Wednesday morning there were 166 active hospitalizations across Nebraska.

Nebraska has recorded 199,402 total positive cases, 142,336 recoveries and 2,050 deaths.