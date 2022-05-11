20 Lexington track team members qualify for state

OGALLALA — The Lexington track team participated aby the B-6 District Track and Field Meet on Tuesday, May 10. There were 20 athletes who qualified for state.

Lexington faced off against Alliance, Chadron, Cozad, Gering, Gothenburg,, McCook, Ogallala, Scottsbluff, Sidney at the meet. The Minutemaids finished third place as a team and the Minutemen finished as the B-6 District runner-up.

20 Lexington track members punched their ticket to Omaha Burke for the State Track meet by finishing in the top three place yesterday, or by having one of the fastest wildcard times in the state.

Girls:

Kalli Sutton -- Disc

McKinna Moats -- Shot and Disc

Cordelia Harbison -- Shot

Mia Rowe -- Long Jump and Triple Jump

Fernanda Caballero -- 100 m. dash

Reese Kuecker -- Triple Jump

Rachel Kearney -- High Jump

Boys:

Oscar Aguado -- 800 m. run, 4X800 relay, 1600 m. run

Kevin Parada -- 4X800 m. relay

Lazaro Adame -- 4X800 m. relay, 1600 m. run

Ian Salazar -- 4X800 m. relay, 1600 m. run, 3200 m. run

Quinten Moss -- 100 m. dash, 200 m. dash

Jace Carpenter -- 4X100 m. relay

Caleb Dowling -- 4X100 m. relay

Miguel Cruz -- 3200 m. run

Hunter Stewart -- Triple Jump, 100 m. dash, 4X100 relay

Greyson Strauss -- 4X100 m. relay

Luis Castellanos -- Disc

Landon Bowen -- 400 m. dash

Isaac Sharff -- Disc