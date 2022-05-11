20 Lexington track team members qualify for state

OGALLALA — The Lexington track team participated aby the B-6 District Track and Field Meet on Tuesday, May 10. There were 20 athletes who qualified for state.
Lexington faced off against Alliance, Chadron, Cozad, Gering, Gothenburg,, McCook, Ogallala, Scottsbluff, Sidney at the meet. The Minutemaids finished third place as a team and the Minutemen finished as the B-6 District runner-up.
20 Lexington track members punched their ticket to Omaha Burke for the State Track meet by finishing in the top three place yesterday, or by having one of the fastest wildcard times in the state.
Girls:
- Kalli Sutton -- Disc
- McKinna Moats -- Shot and Disc
- Cordelia Harbison -- Shot
- Mia Rowe -- Long Jump and Triple Jump
- Fernanda Caballero -- 100 m. dash
- Reese Kuecker -- Triple Jump
- Rachel Kearney -- High Jump
Boys:
- Oscar Aguado -- 800 m. run, 4X800 relay, 1600 m. run
- Kevin Parada -- 4X800 m. relay
- Lazaro Adame -- 4X800 m. relay, 1600 m. run
- Ian Salazar -- 4X800 m. relay, 1600 m. run, 3200 m. run
- Quinten Moss -- 100 m. dash, 200 m. dash
- Jace Carpenter -- 4X100 m. relay
- Caleb Dowling -- 4X100 m. relay
- Miguel Cruz -- 3200 m. run
- Hunter Stewart -- Triple Jump, 100 m. dash, 4X100 relay
- Greyson Strauss -- 4X100 m. relay
- Luis Castellanos -- Disc
- Landon Bowen -- 400 m. dash
- Isaac Sharff -- Disc