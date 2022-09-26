19-year-old Lexington man charged with motor vehicle homicide after pedestrian’s death

LEXINGTON — A 19-year-old Lexington man has been charged with motor vehicle homicide after a pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday.

Salvador Canales Dubon, 19, has been charged with motor vehicle homicide, a Class 3A felony, and reckless driving, a Class 3 misdemeanor.

Dubon was scheduled to appear for arraignment in Dawson County Court on Monday, Sept. 26.

According to court documents, on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 4:54 a.m., the Lexington Police Department responded to a vehicle-pedestrian accident near the intersection of Oak and Adams streets.

Officers found a deceased 59-year-old man on the west side of Adams and a Chevrolet pickup with heavy front end damage parked south of the body.

A witness told officers she was driving south on Adams Street on her way to work. She said her speed was 35 mph, the posted speed limit, or slower. She said she saw a Chevrolet pickup begin passing her on the right at the same time as she saw a man walking into the street. She said the pickup struck the man and continued southward until it turned west at the first available street.

Officers reviewed surveillance camera footage from a nearby apartment complex. The video showed the witness’s vehicle traveling south on Adams and the pickup following behind.

The video shows the pickup beginning to pass the witness’s vehicle, and the audio recorded the pickup accelerating, followed by a loud bang right after the acceleration.

“Based on the video it appears the Chevy pickup is traveling faster than the posted speed limit and passing a vehicle. The pickup drives into the northbound lane in order to pass the witness vehicle,” according to court documents.

The 59-year-old died at the scene, and an autopsy has been scheduled.

Dubon was later arrested and booked into the Dawson County Jail.