18 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Two Rivers on Wednesday

LEXINGTON — There were 18 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday in six of the seven counties of the Two Rivers Public Health Department.

The cases included seven in Buffalo County, five in Dawson County, three in Phelps County and one each in Gosper, Phelps and Kearney counties.

The death toll in the district reached 113 on Tuesday after a Dawson County male in his 90s and Buffalo County male in his 80s died due to COVID-19 complications.

To date, Two Rivers has reported 9,721 total cases, 8,833 of which are no longer symptomatic.

Hospitalizations in Nebraska have been steadily trending downward and is now around the mid-200s, as of Thursday morning there were 230 active COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state.

Nebraska has reported 195,006 total cases, 141,236 recoveries and 1,990 deaths.