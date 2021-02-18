17 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday

LEXINGTON — There were 17 new cases of COVID-19 reported in just three of the seven counties of the Two Rivers Public Health Department region.

The cases included 14 in Buffalo County, two in Dawson County and one in Phelps County.

To date, Two Rivers has reported a total of 2,714 cases in Dawson County and 171 in Gosper County. Across their seven country region, Two Rivers has recorded a total of 9,812 total cases, 9,033 of which are no longer symptomatic and 113 deaths.

Hospitalizations across the state are hovering in the high hundreds, on Thursday morning; there were 185 active hospitalizations in Nebraska.

To date, Nebraska has reported 197,746 total cases, 142,335 recoveries and 2,018 deaths.