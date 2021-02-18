 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
17 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday
0 comments
top story

17 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Additional Cases of COVID-19 in District

LEXINGTON — There were 17 new cases of COVID-19 reported in just three of the seven counties of the Two Rivers Public Health Department region.

The cases included 14 in Buffalo County, two in Dawson County and one in Phelps County.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

To date, Two Rivers has reported a total of 2,714 cases in Dawson County and 171 in Gosper County. Across their seven country region, Two Rivers has recorded a total of 9,812 total cases, 9,033 of which are no longer symptomatic and 113 deaths.

Hospitalizations across the state are hovering in the high hundreds, on Thursday morning; there were 185 active hospitalizations in Nebraska.

To date, Nebraska has reported 197,746 total cases, 142,335 recoveries and 2,018 deaths.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cruz seen at Cancun airport amid Texas deep freeze

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics