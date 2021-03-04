16 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday in Two Rivers district

LEXINGTON — There were 16 new cases of COVID-19 reported in four of the seven counties of the Two Rivers Public Health Department district on Wednesday, March 4.

The cases included 12 in Buffalo County, two in Dawson County and one each in Harlan and Phelps counties.

To date, Two Rivers has reported 10,033 total cases, 9,379 of which are no longer symptomatic and 116 deaths.

Hospitalizations due to the virus have been hovering in the mid hundreds over the past week throughout the state, on Thursday morning, there were 151 active hospitalizations throughout Nebraska.

Nebraska has recorded 201,973 total cases, 156,048 of which have recovered and 2,092 deaths.