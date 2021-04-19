16 businesses pass alcohol inspections in Dawson County for one hundred percent compliance

DAWSON COUNTY — During the evening hours of Thursday, April 15, investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol performed alcohol inspections in Dawson County.

In total, 16 businesses were inspected. None of the businesses sold alcohol to a minor, for a compliance rate of 100%. All of the businesses checked the minor’s identification.

The effort was supported in whole or part by grant #93.959 under the SAMHSA Center for Substance Abuse Prevention, Region II Human Services, and the Nebraska DHHS Division of Behavioral Health.

The businesses included liquor stores, grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, and bars.