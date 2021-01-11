15 new COVID-19 cases reported by Two Rivers on Sunday

LEXINGTON — There were 15 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Two Rivers Public Health Department district on Sunday.

The cases included seven in Dawson County, five in Buffalo County and one each in Franklin, Kearney and Phelps counties.

To date, there have been 2,571 total cases in Dawson County and 164 in Gosper County.

Since March, across the district, Two Rivers has recorded 8,993 total cases, 7,559 of which have recovered. There have been 101 deaths.

Hospitalizations across the state for the virus have been holding in the high 400s, with 475 active hospitalizations reported on Monday morning.

Nebraska has reported 176,026 total cases, 121,710 of which have recovered. There have been 1,760 deaths.