LEXINGTON — The second game of the All-Star 14U was held on Thursday, July 6 in Lexington at the Optimist Complex.

Lexington, Gothenburg and Alma made up the home team.

From Lexington were Jaydon Hernandez, Jared Hernandez and Alejandro Martinez. All-Stars selected from Gothenburg were Dillon Floyd, Evan Geiser and Brigham Ricley. Those from Alma were Banks Hammond, Creighton Lynch, Jackson Adams and Grady Faimon.

The players for the visiting team were from Oxford, Holdrege, Hi-Line and McCook.

All-stars that played for Oxford were Krayton Chesterman, Dean Collins and Xander Sherwood. From Holdrege were Reed Schultz, Robert Remmenga and Harley Wells. Players from Hi-Line were Chase Bietler, Cooper Knackstedt and Kane Cochrane. Selected from McCook were Trevan Rundle, Issaac Vrbas and Dylan Cornwell.

In the first inning, the home team was ahead eight to three.

Going into the fourth inning, the home team held the lead at nine to six. An error at third base sent a home team runner into score.

Lexington’s Jared Hernandez makes it safely to first base off a dropped third strike at home. Two pitches later, Hernandez stole third base.

In the fifth inning, Hi-Line’s Cochrane smacks a homerun over center field. The visiting team was down seven to 21.

The visiting team scored a final run after the home team fumbled on a pickle situation between third and home plate.

The final score with the visiting team winning was 21 to nine.