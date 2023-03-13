ELWOOD — After a three year gap, the 12th Annual Elwood Spring Gala is returning to its pre-pandemic form on Saturday, March 25.

The Elwood Area Foundation Spring Gala is in its 12th year, Executive Director Melissa Vinzant said.

The gala got its inception after Verner and Mildred Vinzant left $170,000 that was available through the Nebraska Community Foundation, as long as funds were matched.

For the first few years the gala was hosted to help match the funds but people enjoyed it so much it continued to be held and now has become the primary fundraiser of the Elwood Area Foundation, Vinzant said.

This is the first time the gala is returning in full force since 2019, Vinzant said. While navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, the gala had to take on different forms but is back to the usual this year.

To date, the event has helped raised $500,000; showing that even a small community can have a big impact, said Vinzant.

The funds have been used to benefit a number of different programs and organizations across the Elwood and Johnson Lake area, including helping to renovate the Elwood Civic Center, where the gala is held.

Other recipients include the Johnson Lake Trails, the planned Johnson Lake community playground, the Johnson Lake State Recreation Area playground, Elwood Public Library, downtown Elwood improvements and the Elwood Volunteer Fire Department.

Funds have also been given to youth grants including L2 for Kids, 4-H, FFA, TeamMates, etc.

The evening of the gala features a formal dinner and silent and live auctions. The silent auction features 150 donated items, while there are 16 larger items on the live auction, which will be emceed by Elwood locals, Jack Rogers and Nick Niemeier.

Live music will be provided by The Innocence, sponsored by The Home Agency, BHA Real Estate, and The Jim and Sharri Baldonado Family. “This is a fantastic local band, and we are so happy to have them this year,” the Elwood Area Foundation noted.

When asked about her expectations for the gala this year, Vinzant said it’s hard to know from year to year, especially given the changes to the event over the past three years.

However, she hopes it will be an evening of community and fellowship among the attendees and whatever funds that come will be welcomed.

Elwood Area Foundation

In 1979, a group of civic-minded individuals sought to raise funds for the establishment of a community foundation, as a way to promote charitable giving for the betterment of the community. It was decided that the Boy Scout Cabin at Johnson Lake should be sold, with the proceeds to be invested.

Those proceeds were the founding funds for the Elwood Area Foundation, which was established in 1980. Due to the foresight of these far-thinking individuals, the Elwood Area Foundation will continue to serve the Elwood Area for years to come.

The mission of the Elwood Area Foundation is to encourage, enhance and provide opportunities for charitable giving, and to manage and distribute the funds in a responsible manner in order to strengthen the Elwood area community and benefit the future generations of our community.

Their areas of focus include Youth Enrichment, Community Improvement, and Donor Impact. Thanks to generous donations from their supporters, the Foundation is able to make an impact in all these area.

To learn how you can help, please contact the Foundation Office or one of the Foundation Board members.