12 Days of Merry Discounts at U Save Pharmacy & Gifts

Editors note: This is a paid advertisement
LEXINGTON — All of us at U Save Pharmacy and Gifts would like to wish our customers an “Oh So Merry” holiday season! It is important to U Save, that we are readily available to help our community with any needs they may have during these difficult times. Both the pharmacy and gift store have Covid friendly environments with hand sanitizing stations and masks requirements. If contactless shopping is preferred there are two drive thru windows for your convenience.
As we thought about getting ready for the holidays, we decided that there was a good chance we could all use a little more MERRY in our lives! U Save Gifts will be hosting an “Oh So Merry” December… 12 Days of Merry Discounts. For the first 12 business days in December, we have created fun holiday specials in the store. Take a look at our “Merry” discount calendar and use the clues to discover the daily sale items! If you need help solving our merry little riddles, like and follow our U Save Pharmacy-Lexington Facebook page or stop by the store!
Getting your home ready for the holidays may look a little different this year, especially since we are all home more. Let USave Gifts help you find the joy that holiday decor can bring! There are many beautiful varieties of artificial greens, wreaths and trees, as well as ornaments for trees of all different themes. You will also find ready made centerpieces and extraordinary everyday and holiday wall art.
If you are needing assistance with Christmas shopping we are here for you! Holiday tees, leopard and camo hats, scarves and gloves are all part of our boutique section in the store. Check out the Mommy and me “Merry” tees/onsies for a fun holiday look!
Bring the holiday magic into your home with our new Nebraska-made clean burning soy candles. The scrumptious winter scents will have your home ready for any family/friends celebration. No home is complete with out a gnome! Whether it sparkles, lights up, or stands up we have a gnome to provide some jolly for your home!
For all your pharmaceutical needs, U Save Pharmacy has a wide variety of over-the-counter medicines, vitamins and personal care products available. The Hometown Pharmacy offers free delivery to prescription customers within city limits of Lexington. Using the automated service to renew prescriptions, receiving text notifications, and the drive through for pick up are all easy ways for our customers to safely fulfill their needs.
Since many of us may be shipping gifts this year, USave Business department offers shipping services! Customers can also find wrapping supplies as well as office supplies and equipment.
Everyone at U Save wishes you a safe and happy holiday season! We want to thank you for your business, and appreciate your support of our hometown, locally owned store. It is with great appreciation that we say, we look forward to serving you in the upcoming year! You can count on USave Pharmacy & Gifts to make your days a little merrier!
You can find us at 603 N. Washington, Lexington, NE. U Save Pharmacy hours are Monday-Friday 9:00 to 7:00, Saturday 9:00 to 2:00. USave Gifts is open 9:00 to 5:00 Monday to Friday, Saturday 9:00 to 2:00 and to accommodate holiday shopping we will be open until 7:00 on Thursday evenings until Christmas.
