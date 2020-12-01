12 Days of Merry Discounts at U Save Pharmacy & Gifts

Editors note: This is a paid advertisement

LEXINGTON — All of us at U Save Pharmacy and Gifts would like to wish our customers an “Oh So Merry” holiday season! It is important to U Save, that we are readily available to help our community with any needs they may have during these difficult times. Both the pharmacy and gift store have Covid friendly environments with hand sanitizing stations and masks requirements. If contactless shopping is preferred there are two drive thru windows for your convenience.

As we thought about getting ready for the holidays, we decided that there was a good chance we could all use a little more MERRY in our lives! U Save Gifts will be hosting an “Oh So Merry” December… 12 Days of Merry Discounts. For the first 12 business days in December, we have created fun holiday specials in the store. Take a look at our “Merry” discount calendar and use the clues to discover the daily sale items! If you need help solving our merry little riddles, like and follow our U Save Pharmacy-Lexington Facebook page or stop by the store!