109 COVID-19 cases reported in Dawson County last week, nearly half in Cozad

LEXINGTON — The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 109 new COVID-19 cases in Dawson County last week, almost half of which were in Cozad.
“Ongoing disease outbreaks in Dawson and Phelps counties show high positivity rates and seem to be clustered among residents aged 40 years and over,” according to Two Rivers.
Between Oct. 20 and Oct. 26, 356 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the district, in the past month there have been 1,272 cases, 80 of them at long-term care and other residential facilities.
About a tenth of all tests conducted in the past month across the district were positive, according to Two Rivers, excluding residential facilities, 22-25 percent of all tests returned positive in the past six weeks.
COVID-19 patients account for around one fifth of all medical and surgical beds across the district. ICU availability has rebounded somewhat, around a third of all beds across the district are unoccupied, overall ICU bed availability has also increased marginally.
A testing site at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds, drive-through testing with prior online registration, Monday and Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m., is now operational. People availing this service are required to register prior to testing at www.trphd.org .
As of Oct. 25, 47 percent of the Two Rivers total population and 58 percent of the adult population over 18 years old has been fully vaccinated. However, the rate of increase of new vaccinations have slowed further, Two Rivers’ percent of vaccinations lags behind the statewide average, 56 percent.
Dawson County has the highest percentage of its adult population fully vaccinated at 61.2 percent, Gosper County sits at 51.7 percent.
Two Rivers strongly urges all unvaccinated vaccine-eligible residents to avail of COVID vaccination through their healthcare provider, pharmacy or TRPHD. For a schedule of vaccination clinics, see www.trphd.org.
Two Rivers continues to host mobile vaccination clinics throughout the local area:
Wednesday, Nov. 10: 11:30 a.m. – Cozad, 613 W. 13th St.
Thursday, Nov. 18: 5 p.m. – Lexington, 201 E. 5th St.
The risk dial remains unchanged from the previous week within the ‘pandemic’ zone.
The risk assessment reflects slightly higher test positivity rates, ongoing disease clusters in some counties, COVID hospitalization rates and the slow rate of increase in vaccination coverage across the district.
As of Oct. 26, there were 379 active COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state of Nebraska. There have been 282,287 total cases and 2,469 deaths.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, 5,771 variants of concern have been identified among Nebraska residents, up 400 from the prior week. The highest number is the Delta variant, with 2,826 identified.
Looking nationally, “The national outlook has improved considerably since early September. Fewer than half as many cases are being identified each day, and tens of thousands of fewer coronavirus patients are hospitalized,” according to the New York Times.
“Reports of deaths have continued to decline, to around 1,400 a day from more than 2,000 a day during parts of September. More than 743,000 total deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the United States,” according to the New York Times.
About two-thirds of Americans age 12 and older are fully vaccinated.