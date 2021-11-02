109 COVID-19 cases reported in Dawson County last week, nearly half in Cozad

LEXINGTON — The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 109 new COVID-19 cases in Dawson County last week, almost half of which were in Cozad.

“Ongoing disease outbreaks in Dawson and Phelps counties show high positivity rates and seem to be clustered among residents aged 40 years and over,” according to Two Rivers.

Between Oct. 20 and Oct. 26, 356 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the district, in the past month there have been 1,272 cases, 80 of them at long-term care and other residential facilities.

About a tenth of all tests conducted in the past month across the district were positive, according to Two Rivers, excluding residential facilities, 22-25 percent of all tests returned positive in the past six weeks.

COVID-19 patients account for around one fifth of all medical and surgical beds across the district. ICU availability has rebounded somewhat, around a third of all beds across the district are unoccupied, overall ICU bed availability has also increased marginally.

A testing site at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds, drive-through testing with prior online registration, Monday and Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m., is now operational. People availing this service are required to register prior to testing at www.trphd.org .