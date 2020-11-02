104 COVID-19 cases confirmed over the weekend in Two Rivers region

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dawson County currently has 132 active virus cases, 34 new cases were reported over the weekend.

Also, the rate of per-capita cumulative cases is roughly comparable to the statewide average and has been so since early July, the report states.

“Residents of Lexington and surrounding towns are strongly advised to avoid non-essential travel and follow standard preventive practices like masking and social distancing to avoid incident infection,” according to the report.

To the east, the Kearney urban area, containing Kearney, Elm Creek, Pleasanton, Amherst, Riverdale, Gibbon, Shelton and Axtell, has seen a recent acceleration in the rate of growth of COVID-19 cases.

As of Monday morning, there were 404 active cases in Buffalo County and 689 cases were reported in the last four weeks.

Cases have been reported across all age groups and the number of cumulative cases has overtaken the statewide average and is likely to remain this way for some time, according to the report.

The Holdrege urban area, containing Holdrege, Loomis and Funk, has also seen rapidly rising number of COVID-19 cases in the month of October.