104 COVID-19 cases confirmed over the weekend in Two Rivers region

LEXINGTON — While the Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 104 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend in their seven county region, the Lexington area has seen lower positivity rates compared with other urban areas in the district.
Cases confirmed on Friday, Oct. 30
- Buffalo County – 47
- Dawson County – 21
- Phelps County – 13
- Kearney County – 3
- Franklin County – 2
- Harlan County – 2
- Gosper County – 1
Cases confirmed on Saturday, Oct. 31
- Buffalo County – 26
- Dawson County – 20
- Harlan County – 3
- Phelps County – 1
Cases confirmed on Sunday, Nov. 1
- Buffalo County – 30
- Dawson County – 14
- Kearney County – 5
- Phelps County – 4
- Harlan County – 4
According to the weekly report for the Lexington urban area, provided by Two Rivers, the city and area around it has seen lower positivity rates and rolling case averages compared to the other urban areas in the district, namely Kearney.
The Lexington urban area includes Lexington, as well as Overton, Johnson Lake and Cozad.
Cases in the Lexington urban area have been reported primarily among working residents, ages 18 to 60 years old, although the report notes cases at the frequency in which persons aged over 60 has risen in recent weeks.
Dawson County currently has 132 active virus cases, 34 new cases were reported over the weekend.
Also, the rate of per-capita cumulative cases is roughly comparable to the statewide average and has been so since early July, the report states.
“Residents of Lexington and surrounding towns are strongly advised to avoid non-essential travel and follow standard preventive practices like masking and social distancing to avoid incident infection,” according to the report.
To the east, the Kearney urban area, containing Kearney, Elm Creek, Pleasanton, Amherst, Riverdale, Gibbon, Shelton and Axtell, has seen a recent acceleration in the rate of growth of COVID-19 cases.
As of Monday morning, there were 404 active cases in Buffalo County and 689 cases were reported in the last four weeks.
Cases have been reported across all age groups and the number of cumulative cases has overtaken the statewide average and is likely to remain this way for some time, according to the report.
The Holdrege urban area, containing Holdrege, Loomis and Funk, has also seen rapidly rising number of COVID-19 cases in the month of October.
“The rate of spread seems to have accelerated in recent weeks, and disease incidence seems to be shifting to persons over 60 years, combined with continued high infection rates among younger persons,” according to the Two Rivers report.
The number of cumulative per capita cases is likely to soon cross the statewide average, the report stated.
As of Monday morning, the Two Rivers district reported a total of 4,144 cases, 2,624 of which were no longer symptomatic. There have also been 38 deaths.
Nebraska now records 71,666 total virus cases, 44,773 of which have recovered and now 654 deaths.
